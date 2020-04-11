The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New York City schools to remain closed until September

By REUTERS  
APRIL 11, 2020 16:58
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that public schools will remain closed until next school year, which starts in September.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the NYC public school system is the largest in the United States.


UK coronavirus death toll reaches 9,875
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:51 PM
Congressional Republicans push for coronavirus business relief
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:49 PM
UK PM making very good progress in COVID-19 recovery, office says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:44 PM
Iran says total number of infected with coronavirus reaches 70,029
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 01:27 PM
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 12:44 PM
Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 12:12 PM
Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 11:33 AM
Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 07:59 AM
New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 06:38 AM
Trump orders US government to help Italy in coronavirus fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 06:24 AM
Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:30 AM
Mexico registers 3,844 cases of coronavirus and 233 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 03:21 AM
Panama registers 2,974 cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 02:52 AM
US approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 02:45 AM
MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 01:22 AM
