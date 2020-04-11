New York City schools to remain closed until September
By REUTERS
APRIL 11, 2020 16:58
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that public schools will remain closed until next school year, which starts in September.According to the Wall Street Journal, the NYC public school system is the largest in the United States.
