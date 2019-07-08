New York clears way for release of Trump's state tax returns

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The state of New York on Monday cleared the way for US congressional Democrats investigating President Donald Trump's finances to obtain his state tax returns, opening a new fight in Trump's squabbles with Democrats.
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an amendment to a tax law that will require the commissioner of the Department of Taxation and Finance to share state income tax returns and reports when certain congressional committees request them.
"This bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law," said Cuomo, a Democrat.
The law, effective immediately, opens a new avenue for the Democratic majority in Congress to investigate Trump's business affairs.
Trump's tax returns have been the object of scrutiny by Democrats in Congress since he took office. In May, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied the House Ways and Means committee's request that the Internal Revenue Service turn over six years' of Trump's federal tax returns, citing his belief that the committee did not have a legitimate legislative reason for the request.
The Committee sued Mnuchin and the Treasury Department last week to appeal Mnuchin's decision.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>