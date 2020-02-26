The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New York monitoring 83 people for possible coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 21:30
Health officials in Nassau County, New York, said on Wednesday they were monitoring 83 people who visited China and may have come in contact with the coronavirus, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases so far.
"This situation is not a situation that should cause undue fear," Cuomo told a news conference, saying that 27 people in New York have tested negative for the virus.At a separate news conference, officials in Nassau County, just east of New York city on Long Island, said that while they were monitoring 83 people, there were no confirmed cases in the county so far.
"I'm happy to say right now, we don't have a case," County Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein said.
Earlier on Wednesday Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that there were a total of 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States so far.
