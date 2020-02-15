New York police charge 14-year-old with murder of college student

New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed a teenage woman during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned the city where crime rates have been in a decades-long decline.The boy, Rashaun Weaver, was taken into custody without incident on Friday night, police said, following the arrest in December of a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of Tessa Majors, 18, a student at Barnard College."This arrest is a major milestone on the path to justice for Tessa Majors," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said at a news conference. "And our journey to reach that milestone today was not a sprint, but rather it was a painstaking, deliberate and meticulous search for the truth."Weaver is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday on charges of murder and robbery.Majors was stabbed multiple times on the evening of Dec. 11 while walking through Harlem's Morningside Park near her school. After staggering to a nearby school security booth, she was rushed to a hospital and declared dead.