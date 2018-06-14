June 14 2018
New York sues to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation

By REUTERS
June 14, 2018 17:54
NEW YORK - New York's attorney general on Thursday sued the Donald J. Trump Foundation, U.S. President Donald Trump, and others, and is seeking to dissolve the foundation after what she called its "persistent illegal conduct" over more than a decade.

Barbara Underwood, the attorney general, said the foundation engaged in "extensive unlawful political coordination" with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, conducted "repeated and willful self-dealing" to benefit his personal and business interests, and violated "basic legal obligations" for nonprofits.

The lawsuit was filed with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.


