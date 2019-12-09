New Zealand police: No more survivors expected from volcano eruption

WHAKATANE, New Zealand - New Zealand police said early on Tuesday they did not expect to find any more survivors from a volcanic eruption on White Island that killed at least five people and injured up to 20."No signs of life have been seen at any point," the police said in a statement after rescue helicopters and other aircraft had carried out a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island following the eruption on Monday afternoon."Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation," the statement said.