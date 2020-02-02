The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New Zealand to bar entry to foreigners traveling from mainland China

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 07:15
New Zealand announced on Sunday it would bar entry into the country from all foreign nationals arriving from mainland China due too the increasing threat from the coronavirus epidemic.
The ban is in effect from Monday and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade also raised its travel advice to New Zealanders for all of mainland China to “Do not travel”, the highest level.
"We have been advised by health officials that while there are still a range of unknowns in the way the virus is being transmitted, we should take a precautionary approach,” New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.
New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand can still enter the country, as can their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival back in the country.
The ban will be in effect for up to 14 days, reviewed every 48 hours and includes all foreign travelers who leave or transit through mainland China after February 2.
Mother of girl with cancer pleads for passage at coronavirus blockade
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 07:18 AM
Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 07:09 AM
Japan: three people evacuated from China tested positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 06:06 AM
Philippines: first victim to die from coronavirus outside China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 05:56 AM
Three injured in a car crash in south of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 05:07 AM
Coronavirus: 304 deaths in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 02:07 AM
Israeli Air Force strikes targets in the northern Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 01:07 AM
Leah Goldin: Why didn't Netnyahu do for my son what he did for Naama?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 08:13 PM
US official to 'Post': We appreciate Arab reactions to peace plan
Benny Gantz: Abbas is rejecting an opportunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 07:39 PM
Netanyahu: Abbas must not have heard about the tribes of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 06:45 PM
Suspected incendiary balloons spotted near Sderot, southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 06:03 PM
US pressure on Iran to continue despite lifting sanctions on China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 05:28 PM
Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 05:27 PM
Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan - communique
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 04:22 PM
