The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New Zealand to charter flight to help citizens leave Wuhan

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 30, 2020 06:22
WELLINGTON - New Zealand said on Thursday it would charter an aircraft to assist its citizens wanting to leave Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.
The aircraft will have capacity for around 300 passengers and will fly from Wuhan to New Zealand, New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
“We are pleased to be have been able to offer this assistance to New Zealanders in a challenging situation,” Peters said.
“New Zealand will be offering any additional seats to Pacific Island and Australian citizens as a matter of priority,” he said, adding that the government was working to have the aircraft depart as soon as possible.
Consular teams will work with health officials to ensure the risks of transmission of the coronavirus to New Zealand are carefully managed throughout the evacuation process, the statement said.
The total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China rose on Thursday by 38 to 170, as the number of infected patients globally rose to 7,815. Although most cases identified remain in China, more than a dozen other countries have so far reported cases.
Peters said officials are currently developing procedures for pre-departure health screening of passengers, infection control inflight, and isolation of all passengers arriving in New Zealand for up to two weeks.
Australia said on Wednesday that it will help some citizens leave Hubei province in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and quarantine them on Christmas Island, and would also be working to help New Zealand and Pacific island citizens in Hubei. 
Indonesia preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:34 AM
Two of three Japanese evacuees from Wuhan with coronavirus had no symptom
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:56 AM
Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:21 AM
Chinese football association to postpone games to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:52 AM
South Korea president urges calm amid protests over quarantine sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:42 AM
Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to 170 in China as infections rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:44 AM
Ukraine part of Bolton manuscript should not be classified - lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 01:36 AM
China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 162 in province
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 12:35 AM
IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 12:08 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border area
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 09:20 PM
IDF reinforces soldiers in Judea and Samaria region
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 08:15 PM
Russian President Putin signed decree to pardon Naama Issachar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 07:11 PM
Israel weighs halting flights to and from China over Coronavirus
  • By JPOST.COM STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 05:53 PM
Four injured in traffic accident in north of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 05:24 PM
Police close Old City entrance following suspected stabbing attempt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 04:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by