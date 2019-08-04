Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to be hosted in Abu Dhabi

Basketball player Dwyane Wade holds up his Legend Award while getting the gold slime during the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2019 in Santa Monica, California, U.S. July 11, 2019.
DUBAI – The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will head to Abu Dhabi on Sept. 20 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), it was announced on Sunday.
The event is part of the five-year deal between the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Viacom, the owner of Nickelodeon. At the three-day World of Nickelodeon event (Sept.19-21) kids and their families can spend time with their favorite characters and watch multiple entertainment performances.Saif Saeed Ghobash, undersecretary of DCT, said in a released statement: “An event of this stature fits perfectly with our mandate to provide the very best entertainment for all sectors of society, and we are looking forward to seeing overseas visitor numbers increasing as a consequence of securing this significant event for Abu Dhabi for the next five years.”
DCT said it will launch more events and activities alongside the award ceremony and the World of Nickelodeon. The Nickelodeon kids’ channel boasts cartoons such as Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spongebob Squarepants.
This is the first of five annual Kids’ Choice Awards events that will be hosted in Abu Dhabi. Previous versions of the event have taken place in Berlin, London and Mexico City.
