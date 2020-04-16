Nigerian security forces killed 18 people during coronavirus lockdowns

Nigeria, sub-Saharan Africa's most populous country and biggest energy producer, has recorded 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths from the highly contagious lung disease.

Lockdowns initially slated to last 14 days were put in place on March 30 in the southern commercial hub Lagos, neighbouring Ogun state and the capital Abuja. They were extended on Sunday by two weeks and other states, such as the northern economic hub Kano, have also imposed restrictions.

The NHRC, an independent body, said in a statement dated April 15 that there had been "eight documented incidents of extrajudicial killings leading to 18 deaths" between March 30 and April 13. It said the killings were carried out by the Nigerian Correctional Service, the police force and army.

In response, a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service said four inmates had died after violence broke out and left a number of prisoners and staff hospitalised. The rights commission report alleged eight deaths.

