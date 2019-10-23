Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nikki Haley to be honored by World Jewish Congress

October 23, 2019 21:56
NEW YORK – World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder will honor former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, H.E. Nikki Haley, on November 6 with the WJC’s annual Theodor Herzl Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals who work to promote Herzl’s ideals for a safer, more tolerant world for the Jewish people. Joel Grey, the legendary actor, singer, director, and photographer, will be presented with the WJC's fourth Teddy Kollek Award for the Advancement of Jewish Culture.

Lauder said: “In my years of service in the diplomatic world and as president of the World Jewish Congress, I have met many heads of state, dignitaries, and ambassadors who have worked diligently in support of Israel and defended it across the international stage. Throughout her tenure, US Ambassador to the UN, H.E. Nikki Haley, proved to be a giant in this realm, exemplifying this country’s unwavering friendship for Israel and commitment to world Jewry, relentlessly calling out the biases and double standards that pervade in the United Nations and its bodies and demanding action. As Ambassador Haley proclaimed in her first days in the position, a new day has dawned indeed at the UN. Thanks to Ambassador Haley, and her allies, the international community is waking up.”


