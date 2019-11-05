Nir Hefetz claims Netanyahu sent him to threaten senior media executives

Report comes amid release of transcripts detailing Hefetz’s testimony to police.



Channel 12 news published transcripts from the interrogation of Hefetz, a former associate of Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu and state witness in Case 4000, on Monday night that show that he changed his version of the events after signing the state witness deal



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });