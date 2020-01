Nir Hefetz, the state's witness in case 4000 and former spokesman for the Netanyahu family, is suing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, for half a million shekels in a libel suit, numerous news sites reported.The compensation is said to be for violations of privacy, along with other offenses.

