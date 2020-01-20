Nissenkorn accuses Shaked of not standing against 'cameras bill'

On Monday, MK Avi Nissenkorn told 103 FM, "The cameras bill, which [Attorney-General Avichai] Mandelblit and Knesset Members opposed in the previous elections, [Knesset Speaker] Yuli Edelstein pushed forward within 48 hours, and I did not see Ayelet Shaked oppose it then."Shaked responded, "It turns out that the representative of a party that was negotiating to form a minority government with Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh is weak not only in the economy, but also in facts. Then we will remind you Avi that Ayelet Shaked was not an MK at that time."The bill, which was voted on in September, but ultimately failed, would have allowed the installation of cameras in voting booths. The main backer of the bill was the Likud party, which argued that it would help fight voter fraud.