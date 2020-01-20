The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Nissenkorn accuses Shaked of not standing against 'cameras bill'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2020 10:14
On Monday, MK Avi Nissenkorn told 103 FM, "The cameras bill, which [Attorney-General Avichai] Mandelblit and Knesset Members opposed in the previous elections, [Knesset Speaker] Yuli Edelstein pushed forward within 48 hours, and I did not see Ayelet Shaked oppose it then."
Shaked responded, "It turns out that the representative of a party that was negotiating to form a minority government with Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh is weak not only in the economy, but also in facts. Then we will remind you Avi that Ayelet Shaked was not an MK at that time."The bill, which was voted on in September, but ultimately failed, would have allowed the installation of cameras in voting booths. The main backer of the bill was the Likud party, which argued that it would help fight voter fraud.
Prime Minister appoints Tzipi Hotovely as Minister of Diaspora Affairs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 11:00 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un appoints new foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 10:34 AM
Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 09:47 AM
Man hit by vehicle in Jerusalem, rushed to Hadassah Hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 09:40 AM
South Korea confirms first case of new coronavirus in Chinese visitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 06:47 AM
Police arrest organizer of Hong Kong protest after rally turns violent
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 06:36 AM
China confirms spread of coronavirus as new cases surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 05:20 AM
Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 03:33 AM
At least two dead in Honolulu shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 02:15 AM
Syria: Air defense systems activated near Russian military base
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 10:03 PM
No normalization in relations yet, Boris Johnson tells Vladimir Putin
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 07:29 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 07:27 PM
Palestinians throw explosive devices at IDF soldiers – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 06:50 PM
Incendiary balloon spotted over fields in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 06:03 PM
Tzofar farmers thank Netanyahu, will begin to cultivate new land
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 05:53 PM
