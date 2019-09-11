Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

No. 2 U.S. House Republican unsure if Trump, lawmakers can reach agreement on gun bill

By REUTERS
September 11, 2019 02:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The no. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said after a meeting at the White House on Tuesday he was not sure whether President Donald Trump would be able to come to any agreement with lawmakers on guns.

"Whether or not the president submits a formal proposal, he has been having good-faith negotiations and conversations with a number of senators from both parties. I'm not sure ... ultimately if they're going to get an agreement, but they are having some good-faith negotiations," Scalise told reporters.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
North Korea unlikely to mourn 'war maniac' Bolton, but U.S. task no easier

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut