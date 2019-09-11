No. 2 U.S. House Republican unsure if Trump, lawmakers can reach agreement on gun bill

The no. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said after a meeting at the White House on Tuesday he was not sure whether President Donald Trump would be able to come to any agreement with lawmakers on guns.



"Whether or not the president submits a formal proposal, he has been having good-faith negotiations and conversations with a number of senators from both parties. I'm not sure ... ultimately if they're going to get an agreement, but they are having some good-faith negotiations," Scalise told reporters.

