No EU country plans border checks now over coronavirus - executive
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 13:52
BRUSSELS - No European Union country currently has plans to reinstate border controls within the bloc's zone of free travel over the coronavirus outbreak, the executive European Commission said on Thursday.
