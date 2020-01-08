The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

No Iraqi casualties in 22-missile Iranian attack overnight - military

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2020 08:18
Iraq's military said on Wednesday that 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base that houses U.S.-led coalition troops in the western Anbar province and a base in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, causing no casualties.
Two of the 17 missiles targeting Ain al-Asad did not go off, it said in a statement. The five on Erbil all targeted coalition headquarters. There were no casualties among Iraqi forces, the military said.
"Iraq was subjected between 1:45 and 2:45 this morning of 8 January 2020 to bombardment by 22 missiles; 17 missiles fell on Ain al-Asad air base including two that did not explode ... and five on the city of Erbil that all fell on coalition headquarters. No casualties among Iraqi forces were recorded," the statement said.
Britain condemns attack on military bases in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:58 AM
Ukrainian flight did not declare emergency before crash – Iranian media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:57 AM
Security Cabinet will meet today to discuss tensions in Iranian sector
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 08:48 AM
Iranian president to make speech after strikes on US targets - Iran TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:33 AM
Emirates Airline cancels Baghdad flight on Wednesday after Iran strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:20 AM
Ukraine president says passengers, crew on board airliner in Iran dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:09 AM
Flydubai cancels Wednesday flight to Baghdad after Iran strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:09 AM
Norway says none of its soldiers injured or killed in Iraq attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:04 AM
Iran: Trump downplaying attack with 'all is well' tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:01 AM
Iran's army renews demand for US to withdraw troops from region - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 08:01 AM
Iran: 80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 07:55 AM
Iran's army renews demand for US to withdraw troops from region
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 07:45 AM
All on board Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran were killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 07:44 AM
Mexican migrants removed from border camp after family separation threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 07:08 AM
Australian prime minister says all personnel in Iraq safe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 07:06 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by