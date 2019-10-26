Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

No confirmation of identity of 39 UK truck victims - Vietnam's embassy

By REUTERS
October 26, 2019 20:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Vietnam's embassy in London said on Saturday it did not have official confirmation of the identity of the 39 people who died in the back of a truck to the east of London this week.

In a statement, the embassy said its ambassador had spoken to Britain's interior minister and was staying in close contact with the police as they work to identify the bodies.

"According to the Essex Police, the identification and nationality of the victims are still under investigation," it said. "The Embassy of Vietnam and relevant UK agencies affirmed the willingness to exchange information and to coordinate in order to facilitate the identification of the victims."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 26, 2019
Gantz to meet with Liberman on Monday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings