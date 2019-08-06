Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

No deal Brexit is UK PM Johnson's central scenario, EU diplomats say

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 09:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's central scenario is a no-deal Brexit and he has no intention of renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement, European diplomats were quoted as telling The Guardian newspaper.


“It was clear UK does not have another plan,” the newspaper quoted a senior EU diplomat after a meeting between David Frost, the government’s new chief Europe adviser and EU diplomats.
“No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan," the diplomat was quoted as saying. "A no-deal now appears to be the UK government’s central scenario.” 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
War with Iran is the mother of all wars - Iran president

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings