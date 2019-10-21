No-deal Brexit risk still remains, UK Brexit minister Barclay says

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
There is still a risk that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal at the end of October, Brexit minister Steve Barclay said on Monday.
"The risk of a no deal remains," Barclay told a parliamentary committee. "The EU 27 may not agree an extension and the house (parliament) has not to date agreed a deal, and so that risk remains pertinent and it is important we prepare for it."
