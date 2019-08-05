No footage of shooting Tekah, says State Police Investigation Dept

No footage of shooting at Teka, says State Police Investigation Department



The State Police Investigation Department denied claims that it holds footage of Ethiopian teen Tekah getting shot by a police officer.Although the area where the shooting took place was monitored by security cameras, none were pointed at the place of the shooting, Maariv reported.



