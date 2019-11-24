No further Brexit delay, says UK minister Gove

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 12:39
British minister Michael Gove ruled out on Sunday asking the European Union for another Brexit delay to secure a new trading relationship with the bloc.
Asked on the BBC's Andrew Marr show whether a Conservative government would ask for an extension, Gove replied: "No ... We'll be out of the EU actually by January, we will have formally left."

"We've done a huge amount of work already, alongside the Withdrawal Agreement, in the political declaration which lays the groundwork for the deal we want ... We will secure a deal."
France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 02:03 PM
UK police charge man with human trafficking offenses in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 01:39 PM
UK finance minister Javid promises 'very detailed costings' of Conservative manifesto
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 12:36 PM
At least 18 people killed in eastern DR Congo plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 12:33 PM
Security forces kill three in southern Iraq protests overnight -police, medics
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 09:05 AM
Hong Kong vote hits record amid calls for democracy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 08:45 AM
Bus, two more vehicles crash, at least 8 injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/24/2019 07:16 AM
Pope calls for global nuclear disarmament
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 05:29 AM
Naftali Bennett and Mark Esper discuss U.S.-Israel cooperation, Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/24/2019 04:35 AM
UK Labour Party narrow polling gap following televised leaders' debates
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 02:43 AM
UK Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:42 PM
U.S. and France vie to bolster Gulf security after Saudi oil attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:40 PM
Trump says administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:39 PM
Haim Katz: We must allow people to compete in the primaries, if they wish
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:24 PM
Names of Netanya fire casualties have been given over to medical court
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:22 PM
