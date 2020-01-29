The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 29, 2020 08:50
Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travellers from a coronavirus that has killed more than 130 in the country.
Seeking to contain the spread of the new virus by reducing personal contact, Taiwan's China Airlines said it is encouraging passengers to bring their own beverage bottles and would limit re-usable items by replacing them with disposables.
The airline and its regional arm Mandarin Airlines have stopped from Monday serving hot meals and replaced tablecloths and napkins with paper towels on cross-strait and Hong Kong flights. They also stopped providing blankets, pillows, towels, magazines and newspapers, while beverages and disposable headphones are supplied only on request.
"The seat back pocket will only contain the aircraft safety card and sick bag," said Tigerair Taiwan, also a member of China Airline group, adding duty-free sales are also not available.
Thai Airways is spray-disinfecting passenger cabin and cockpit on all flights returning from China and high-risk destinations.
"Because we have in-flight entertainment which mean the LCD screens are being touched all the time, so we deep cleanse every flight before departure," an executive told a news conference on Tuesday.
Its video showing staff in hazmat suits spraying down a cabin garnered praise on social media for the flag carrier's effort, although some were alarmed by it.
"Where are all the passengers on board? I think all the passengers are supposed to be kept and be monitored for one week," social media user John Honesty posted on Facebook.
"I suggest to stop all flight from China for at list 30 to 60 days. That will not kill the economy. The life of the public is more important now than the so called economy."
Thailand, the top destination for China's holidaymakers, had 11 million Chinese visitors last year. But with 14 coronavirus cases, it is the second-worst hit country outside of China.
Other airlines including Singapore Airlines and Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd are allowing crew to wear masks on China flights, while American Airlines provides hand sanitiser wipes for flight attendants to use on all departures to China.
Some are taking even more drastic measures with flight cancellations.
South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said on Tuesday it will halt all flights to China due to travellers' concerns about the virus, while United Airlines Holdings Inc is suspending 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 due to a sharp drop in demand.
Coronavirus: Turkey says it will evacuate 32 citizens from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 10:21 AM
Coronavirus: Russia and China working together on a vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 09:33 AM
British Airways suspends all flights to China over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 09:24 AM
Arab League: Peace plan is a waste of Palestinian rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:29 AM
Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:29 AM
Australia to share lab-grown coronavirus to hasten vaccine efforts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:22 AM
Netanyahu meets with Pompeo in Washington
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 08:19 AM
France: The two-state solution is necessary
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:17 AM
Joe Biden slams peace plan as political stunt: 'This is not the way'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 08:03 AM
Malaysia in talks to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 07:37 AM
China virus turns Macau into gambling ghost town
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 07:33 AM
Australia to help quarantine coronavirus infected on Christmas Island
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 03:03 AM
China says death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 132
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:23 AM
Qatar appreciates efforts on solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 01:13 AM
Death toll from flooding in Brazil mining state rises to 52
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 01:08 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by