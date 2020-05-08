The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
North Korea: South Korean drills are grave provocation, demands a reaction

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2020 00:57
North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills, while leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to China's Xi Jinping to congratulate him on that country's success in controlling the coronavirus, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
A North Korean military representative said on Friday that recent South Korean military drills were a grave provocation that demanded a reaction, according to KCNA.
"Such reckless move of the military warmongers of the south side is the height of the military confrontation which would leave tongue-tied even their master," said KCNA.
"Everything is now going back to the starting point before the north-south summit meeting in 2018."
In a separate dispatch, KCNA said leader Kim sent a verbal message to the Chinese president over China's success in dealing with the coronavirus, the state media said.
"Saying that he was pleased over the successes made in China as over his own, Kim Jong Un wished Xi Jinping good health, expressing conviction that the Chinese party and people would cement the successes made so far and steadily expand them and thus win a final victory under the wise guidance of Xi Jinping," said the state report.
The KCNA said the relations between Pyongyang and Beijing were "firmly consolidated."
Border police uncovers three pipe bombs in Barta'a
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 10:16 PM
US taking Patriot anti-missile systems out of Saudi Arabia
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 09:06 PM
Cuomo: New York coronavirus deaths increase by 231 on May 6
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 07:09 PM
Trump stresses desire for arms control with Russia, China in Putin call
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 06:59 PM
Trump tests negative for coronavirus after report valet infected
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 06:24 PM
Top US House Republican calls for pause in coronavirus legislation
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 05:56 PM
Malinovsky says gov't 'do-nothings' take credit for work of others
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 04:30 PM
UK to announce very limited easing of lockdown next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 04:28 PM
55 killed in Rwanda due to heavy rainfall
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 04:13 PM
Palestinian man indicted for allegedly transferring funds for Hamas
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 04:07 PM
Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 03:29 PM
Pakistan to lift lockdown from Saturday, despite rising COVID-19 curve
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 01:52 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls again on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 12:32 PM
Black, Indian and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:58 AM
Malaysia reports 39 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:49 AM
