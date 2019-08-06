North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from South Hwanghae province into the sea to the east, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff could not be immediately reached for comment.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });