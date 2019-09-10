North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province toward the east, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
A spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff could not immediately be reached.
