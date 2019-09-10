North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province toward the east, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.



A spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff could not immediately be reached.

