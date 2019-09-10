Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

By REUTERS
September 10, 2019 01:40
Breaking news

 North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province toward the east, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff could not immediately be reached. 


