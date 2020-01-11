The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea receives birthday greetings for Kim from Trump

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2020 08:42
SEOUL - North Korea has received US President Donald Trump's birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong Un, but will not return to the negotiation table, according to a statement published on Saturday by state news agency KCNA.
While Kim could personally like Trump, he would not lead his country on the basis of personal feelings, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, said in the statement."Despite the leaders' good relations, it is a mistake for the United States to expect a return to talks," he added.
Trump believes Iran was targeting four US embassies
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 07:43 AM
Oman names Qaboos' cousin Haitham as new ruler
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 07:30 AM
Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to 'human error'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 05:57 AM
Trump: I could have attacked Iran five, ten times before, now we had to
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/11/2020 05:42 AM
'Traumatized' Puerto Ricans rocked by another strong quake
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 04:21 AM
Canada warns Iran world is watching
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 03:45 AM
Sultan of Oman dies, aged 79-years-old
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 02:49 AM
White House advisor: ‘We are ready for Trump impeachment trial’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 11:04 PM
Sanctioned Iranian commander says new U.S. limitations are "symbolic"
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 07:27 PM
U.S. official: sanctions on Iran more effective than 2015 nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 07:21 PM
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says will submit Trump impeachment to Senate
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 06:59 PM
Russia says no grounds to blame Iran for Ukrainian plane crash - TASS
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 05:51 PM
U.S. says any delegation to Iraq would not discuss troop withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 05:01 PM
Germany's Maas says Iran nuclear deal still makes sense
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 04:45 PM
Iran's envoy to UK denies any clearing of plane crash site - Sky TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 04:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by