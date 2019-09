A typhoon hit North Korea on Saturday, killing five people and injuring three, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.



The typhoon also impacted 46,200 hectares of farmland, KCNA said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });