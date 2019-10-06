Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

North Korea sees no way for U.S. to bring alternative plans in two weeks

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 15:03
North Korea said on Sunday that there was no way United States would bring alternative plans for their stalled nuclear talks within two weeks.

The two countries were holding working-level talks in Sweden but these were broken off on Saturday. The U.S. State Department has said it had accepted Sweden's invitation to return for more discussions with Pyongyang in two weeks.

A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said the country had no will to have negotiations with United States unless Washington took practical measures to "irreversibly withdraw" its hostile policy against the North, state run KCNA news agency said.


