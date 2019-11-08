Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

North Korea warns U.S.: 'window of opportunity closing'

By REUTERS
November 8, 2019 19:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 MOSCOW - North Korean diplomat Jo Chol-su said on Friday that the window of opportunity for normalizing relations with the United States was getting smaller, adding that Pyongyang expects some steps in this direction from Washington by the end of the year.


"We've given the United States quite a lot of time and we're waiting for an answer by the end of this year, of some kind of result... But I must say that the window of opportunity closes every day," the head of the North Korean foreign ministry's North American department said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to reopen denuclearisation talks that stalled after a failed summit in Vietnam in February. North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first time since that decision in Stockholm last month.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 8, 2019
Trump's acting chief of staff won't appear for impeachment deposition

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings