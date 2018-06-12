June 12 2018
Sivan, 29, 5778
North Korean leader hopes to learn much from Singapore

By REUTERS
June 12, 2018 00:28
SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was impressed by Singapore's economic development and hoped he could learn from the country during a night tour of some of the city state's landmarks, the North's state media said on Tuesday.

Kim said Singapore was "clean and beautiful," while looking at the view on Monday from the observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands hotel, adding that he had learned much about the Southeast Asian nation's economic potential and how it had developed, the official KCNA news agency said.


