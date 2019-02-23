North Korea's Kim begins train journey to Hanoi for summit with Trump

Breaking news.
HANOI - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set off by train for Vietnam on Saturday, for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for next week, Russia's TASS news agency reported.
Kim left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang at around 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) in an armored train, TASS said, citing a North Korean diplomatic source.
Vietnam's foreign ministry announced earlier on Saturday that Kim would make an official visit to Vietnam in "coming days" at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the Southeast Asian nation's ruling Communist Party.
The summit with Trump is scheduled for Feb. 27-28.
