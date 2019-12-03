The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea's Kim celebrates completion of 'modern mountainous city'

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 09:04
North Korean has celebrated the completion of leader Kim Jong Un's signature construction project, a new city near the sacred mountain where his family claims its roots, with state media on Tuesday calling it the "epitome of modern civilisation."
A massive celebration involving fireworks was held at the city near Mount Paektu on Monday, the official KCNA news agency said. The Rodong Sinmun, a ruling party mouthpiece, ran photos showing Kim smiling as he cut a ribbon at the ceremony and buildings covered in snow.

The city named Samjiyon is envisaged as a "socialist utopia" with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities.

KCNA said it could accommodate 4,000 families and has 380 blocks of public and industrial buildings in "hundreds of hectares."

The city is one of the largest economic initiatives Kim has launched as part of his drive for a "self-reliant economy, but its construction was delayed chiefly due to shortages in construction materials and labor as a result of sanctions imposed to curb Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Delays in construction prompted the Kim regime to mobilize youth labor brigades, which defectors and human rights activists likened to "slave labor" as they get no pay, poor food and are forced to work more than 12 hours a day for up to 10 years in return for better chances to enter a university or join the all powerful Workers' Party.
Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it does not recognize terrorism threats - Erdogan
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 09:26 AM
Blast at Indonesia's national monument park in central Jakarta - media
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 09:02 AM
Top Los Angeles homeless official steps down as crisis deepens
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:37 AM
US troop drawdowns in Afghanistan 'not necessarily' tied to Taliban deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:31 AM
IDF arrests ten suspects, seizes weapons, cash in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 08:20 AM
UK's Corbyn asks Trump to ensure health service not for sale in trade talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:15 AM
East Libyan forces blamed for deadly air strikes in Tripoli, south
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:11 AM
China may ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from Xinjiang
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 04:53 AM
Tunisia's police and demonstrators clash in third night of protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 02:55 AM
U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:23 AM
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter hospitalized
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:15 AM
Transgender Palestinian living in Tel Aviv attacked in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 12:00 AM
Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 11:31 PM
Government in Libya's capital condemns deadly air strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 11:20 PM
Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 09:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by