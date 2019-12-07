The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 7, 2019 18:37
North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization is already off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington were not needed.
The ambassador, Kim Song, said in a statement the "sustained and substantial dialog" sought by the United States was a "time-saving trick" to suit its domestic political agenda.

"We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiating table," he said in the statement made available to Reuters.
MK Yoav Kish: I will support Gideon Sa'ar for Likud
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 08:26 PM
MK Yoav Kish: I will support Gideon Sa'ar for Likud
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 08:23 PM
Liberman: We need unity for promoting security and economic needs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 08:07 PM
Peretz: Liberman is at fault for a third election
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/07/2019 08:00 PM
Edelstein: We can prevent elections with Gantz-Netanyahu unity government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 07:51 PM
Bennett: Third election will lead to missed security opportunities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 06:58 PM
Air strikes kill at least 20 in Syria's Idlib - Observatory, activists
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 05:56 PM
US hopes US citizen's release means more progress possible with Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 05:56 PM
Likud: The reason for no unity government so far - Lapid wants a rotation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 05:49 PM
Pope meets with Maltese PM hit by scandal over reporter's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 03:46 PM
Death toll in Baghdad attack rises to 23
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 03:43 PM
Armed drone targets home of Iraqi cleric - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 12:10 PM
Kenya police officers among eight killed in bus attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 10:39 AM
49-year-old man dead following Route 40 car crash
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 10:04 AM
Qaboos of Oman to undergo medical checks in Belgium
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 09:43 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by