The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Northeast beach in Brazil hit by second oil spill

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 00:44
Crude oil smudges have been spotted at some Brazilian beaches in the northeast state of Ceará, the country's navy said on Monday, almost two months after the area was hit by another oil slick.
That was part of a broader spill, whose origin remains a mystery, that stained hundreds of beaches on Brazil's northeast coast between September and November, threatening marine life, tourism and fishing.The navy said samples of the new spill were being sent for analysis to a marine studies institute, adding that sailors, volunteers, members of environmental agency IBAMA and others were recovering the oil traces from the beaches.
Tourism operators in the community of Caetanos de Cima, in Ceará state, also expressed concern about the spill.
"There was a lot of oil in the beaches in the morning. It seems to be more than we saw the first time that this happened, in early November," said Helena Soares, who works with community tourism in the area.
Rivelino Cavalcante, an ocean researcher at the Federal University of Ceará, told news website G1 that a large quantity of the same oil that appeared on beaches earlier this year still lay in the seabed and was moving to shore because of ocean currents.
Brazilian government officials have said that tests indicated Venezuela as the probable origin of the oil. The country dismissed that assertion.
Annual New Year's fireworks in Sydney to continue despite bushfires
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 12:54 AM
Sudan to send troops to West Darfur and suspend peace talks due to unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 12:19 AM
Islamist militants kill 18 in Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 11:16 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/30/2019 07:12 PM
Trump, Putin discussed Russia attack, arms control, relations
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:51 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Mike Pompeo on US attacks in Iraq
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/30/2019 05:49 PM
Russia says US strikes on Iraq and Syria are unacceptable
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:46 PM
US air strikes will have "dangerous consequences," Iraqi PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:45 PM
Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 05:04 PM
Iraq's Sistani condemns US air strikes on militia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 04:33 PM
Stav Shaffir calls on Nitzan Horowitz to unite the Left
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/30/2019 04:09 PM
N.Korea's Kim stressed armaments, defense industry at key party meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 03:55 PM
Berlin police say they are in control after attempted robbery
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 03:34 PM
Mike Pompeo to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 03:33 PM
Man sentenced to 15 years for role in murder of Slovak journalist
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2019 02:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by