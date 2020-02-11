The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Northern Irish police arrest four men over murder of journalist Lyra Mckee

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 10:55
Northern Irish police arrested four men on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act as part of investigation into murder of journalist Lyra McKee.
McKee's killing in April 2019 by an Irish nationalist militant during a riot in the city sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence."The arrests have been made under the Terrorism Act after the New IRA claimed responsibility for murdering Lyra," police said.
The New IRA, one of a small number of groups that oppose the peace accord, said one of its members shot the 29-year-old reporter dead in the Creggan area of Londonderry when opening fire on police during a riot McKee was watching.
Syrian government seizes Aleppo highway for first time since 2012-monitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 10:57 AM
Berland case: Another suspect arrested for fraud and tax offenses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/11/2020 09:58 AM
Kinneret level rises of 2 cm overnight and 177 cm since winter began
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 08:58 AM
At least 15 Rohingya refugees die in boat capsize
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 07:32 AM
Suicide bomber attacks Kabul, casualties reported
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 06:10 AM
Vietnam's coronavirus cases climb to 15, baby infected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 04:52 AM
IDF soldier injured by rock throwing near outskirts of Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 11:53 PM
Trump will visit India on Feb. 24-25 -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 11:28 PM
Briton with new coronavirus travelled through Geneva airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 10:40 PM
Vered Noam first woman to win Israel Prize for Talmud Scholarship
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 10:38 PM
Buttigieg joins Sanders in requesting Iowa re-canvass
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 10:08 PM
Elizabeth Warren thinks US shouldn't give aid for annexation of West Bank
  • By CELIA JEAN
  • 02/10/2020 09:51 PM
New York sues Trump administration over traveler programs
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 09:43 PM
Coronavirus can be transmitted via feces – Chinese report finds
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 09:36 PM
Turkey says it hit 115 Syrian targets after attacks on soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 08:55 PM
