Norway's Equinor evacuates North Sea platform after collision

OSLO - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has evacuated oil workers from its Statfjord A platform in the North Sea after it was struck by a supply vessel, the company said on Friday. The platform was not producing when the collision occurred at 1:55 a.m. on Friday (2355 GMT on Thursday), and there were no injuries to the 276 people on the platform, the company said.
Staff was evacuated by helicopters to nearby platforms while Equinor investigates the extent of the damage, which included damage to the lifeboats."We have supported Equinor with helicopters. There is no risk to life on the platform," a spokesman for the rescue coordination centre for southern Norway told Reuters.
The supply vessel, the PSV Sjoeberg, was heading to land unassisted, with 12 people onboard, Equinor said.
Statfjord is operated by state-controlled Equinor with a 44.3 percent stake, while ExxonMobil holds 21.4 percent and the rest is held by two units of Spirit Energy, data from Norway's Petroleum Directorate shows.
Statfjord, which opened in 1979, is among the oldest fields still producing in the North Sea.
