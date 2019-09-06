Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nuclear watchdog chief to meet top Iranian officials in Tehran

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 18:28
 The acting chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog policing Iran's nuclear deal with major powers, Cornel Feruta, will meet senior Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday, a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday.

"The visit is part of ongoing interactions between the IAEA and Iran," the spokesman said.

The trip comes before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors next week and after an IAEA report suggested Iran's cooperation with the agency was less than ideal, saying: "Ongoing interactions between the Agency and Iran... require full and timely cooperation by Iran. The Agency continues to pursue this objective with Iran."


