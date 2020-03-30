Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 57,298

Cases rose by 4,751 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 66, the statistics showed.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 57,298 and 455 people have died of the disease here, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.The highest number of cases, 13,989, are in the southern state of Bavaria, where the disease first appeared in Germany.