Number of coronavirus cases rises to 26 in Bethlehem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 10, 2020 01:33
The number of people infected with coronavirus has risen to 26 in Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Authority (PA) Ministry of Health update released by Ynet.
The report comes amid the recent cancellation of flights into Israel, and the forcible quarantine of all returning Israelis and visiting foreigners for a period of 14 days, announced by the Israeli Health Ministry on Monday.
