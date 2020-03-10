The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Number of coronavirus cases rises to 26 in Bethlehem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 10, 2020 01:33
 The number of people infected with coronavirus has risen to 26 in Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Authority (PA) Ministry of Health update released by Ynet
The report comes amid the recent cancellation of flights into Israel, and the forcible quarantine of all returning Israelis and visiting foreigners for a period of 14 days, announced by the Israeli Health Ministry on Monday. 
Four leagues close locker rooms due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 02:34 AM
Mainland China reports 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 02:33 AM
French minister caught coronavirus after parliament visit
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 12:20 AM
Passengers sue over coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 12:17 AM
Saudi Arabia detects another 5 cases of new coronavirus - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 11:20 PM
Commander of US Army Europe may have been exposed to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 11:19 PM
Israeli airlines cancelling all international flights
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 09:33 PM
Canada reports first coronavirus death, at care home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 08:26 PM
Italian daily coronavirus deaths rise 26.5% to 463
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 07:55 PM
All travelers returning to Israel from abroad will enter isolation
UK: people with minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 07:40 PM
US to issue advisory against storing Iranian oil in violation of sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 07:28 PM
Head of New York and New Jersey Port Authority diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 05:47 PM
UK: 'No rationale' to cancel sports events due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 05:23 PM
Gaza free of coronavirus, but stepping up precautions
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 04:54 PM
