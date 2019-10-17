Observatory: 224 SDF soldiers, 183 Turkish-backed rebels killed in Syria

BEIRUT - A Turkish offensive into northeast Syria has led to the death of 224 from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and 183 Turkish-backed rebels after the first eight days of fighting, the Syrian Observatory reported on Thursday.



The fighting has also led to 72 civilian deaths, the Observatory added, which comes after a deal between Damascus and the SDF to allow government forces to deploy across the Syria-Turkey border to help fend off the Turkish assault.



