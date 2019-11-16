Odeh to Netanyahu: 'Mr. Magician, it's time to disappear'

In response the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the Arab Joint List, Head of the Joint List MK Ayman Odeh tweeted that the prime minister is a "cynical politician", attempting to draw attention from him being unable to form a government himself.
"I'll repeat what I wrote the other day - Netanyahu is a cynical politician who lost two consecutive elections and left only scorched earth in a desperate attempt to remain in office," the MK said.
"Mr. magician, it's time to disappear. The Arab and Jewish citizens are more important than you," he added.