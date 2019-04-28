Off-duty agent who fired at California killer drove 100 miles to synagogue

Breaking news.
The rabbi wounded in Saturday's deadly shooting at his California synagogue praised an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent who fired at the fleeing suspect.
The agent, who has not been identified, had recently discovered his Jewish heritage and traveled more than 100 miles (160 km) each way to visit the synagogue from his home in El Centro, a city on the border with Mexico, the rabbi said.
"I had spoken to him in the past about coming to the synagogue armed because he's trained, and I want trained security as much as possible," Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein told CNN, speaking from a local hospital. "Unfortunately, we couldn't afford to have an armed security officer at every service, so whenever we had extra help, we were grateful for it."
The sheriff of San Diego County, Bill Gore, told reporters on Saturday the officer fired as the gunman was fleeing, missing the suspect but hitting his car.
