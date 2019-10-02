Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Officials agree to testify in Trump impeachment investigation

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019
Two officials asked to testify in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump have agreed to provide depositions, a House committee official said on Tuesday.


Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who had been asked to appear on Wednesday, will appear on Oct. 11. Trump's forward special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, will appear on Thursday, as had been requested.
There was no immediate word on whether other current and former officials had agreed to appear before the House committees' investigation of Trump and Ukraine.


