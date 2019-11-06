Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 15 killed in attack in Thailand's restive south - officials

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 03:17
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BANGKOK - Suspected separatist insurgents killed at least 15 and wounded four village defense volunteers in a late-night shooting at a security checkpoint in Thailand's Muslim-majority south, security officials said on Wednesday.

The attackers in southern Yala province also used explosives and scattered nails on roads to delay pursuers late on Tuesday night in what authorities described as the biggest gun attack in years.



"This is likely the work of the insurgents," Colonel Pramote Prom-in, a regional security spokesman, told Reuters.



"This is one of the biggest attack in recent times," he said.



A decade-old separatist insurgency in predominantly Buddhist Thailand's largely ethnic Malay-Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat has killed nearly 7,000 people since 2004, according to Deep South Watch, which monitors the violence.



There was no claim of responsibility, as is common with attacks in Thailand's deep south.



Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat were part of an independent Malay Muslim sultanate before Thailand annexed them in 1909.

Some rebel groups in the south have said they are fighting to establish an independent state.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 6, 2019
Knesset to discuss state of Syrian Kurds for the first time

By ANNA BARSKY, MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings