Ohana: 'Opposing our law means going against the people of Israel'

"Transparency prevents corruption, and opposing our law means going against the people of Israel," Justice Minister Amir Ohana said in special Knesset session discussing cameras in polling stations.
Ohana also accused opposition MKs of repeating mantras against cameras in polling stations "like zombies."
