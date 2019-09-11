Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ohana: 'Opposing our law means going against the people of Israel'

By
September 11, 2019 12:17
"Transparency prevents corruption, and opposing our law means going against the people of Israel," Justice Minister Amir Ohana said in special Knesset session discussing cameras in polling stations.
Ohana also accused opposition MKs of repeating mantras against cameras in polling stations "like zombies."


