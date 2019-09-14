Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia - IEA

By REUTERS
September 14, 2019 20:37
LONDON - The International Energy Agency said on Saturday it is closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia following drone attacks on oil production facilities in the country.

The international energy watchdog said that the global oil markets are for now "well supplied with ample commercial stocks.""We are in contact with Saudi authorities as well as major producer and consumer nations," the IEA said in a statement.

The IEA did not mention plans to release emergency oil stocks.


