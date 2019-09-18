Olmert: There is no way Netanyahu will be PM

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert spoke on Channel 13 on Wednesday and predicted the nation will eventually head to another round of elections.



“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will no longer serve as prime minister,” he said, “not in a rotation pact [with another party] not in any other way.”



“The people of Israel told him, 'no more,'” Olmert said, “the State of Israel is beginning to march in a new direction.”

