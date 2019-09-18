Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Olmert: There is no way Netanyahu will be PM

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 11:01
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert spoke on Channel 13 on Wednesday and predicted the nation will eventually head to another round of elections. 
 
“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will no longer serve as prime minister,” he said, “not in a rotation pact [with another party] not in any other way.” 
 
“The people of Israel told him, 'no more,'” Olmert said, “the State of Israel is beginning to march in a new direction.” 


