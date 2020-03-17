Olympics organizers cancel some events, restrict access to torch relay
By REUTERS
MARCH 17, 2020 11:18
TOKYO - The organising committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced steps on Tuesday to stem the spread of the coronavirus along the torch relay route, including cancelling some events and restricting public access to others
