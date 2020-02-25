The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Oman's Khasab port suspends shipping to and from Iran

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 11:37
Oman's Khasab port is suspending the import and export of goods to and from Iran from Feb. 26 because of new coronavirus outbreak, its operator Marafi said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Turkish Airlines plane from Iran diverted to Ankara amid coronavirus worry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:50 PM
First Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus found healthy, released
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 12:32 PM
Iran urges citizens to stay at home as coronavirus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:04 PM
Saudi Arabia warns against travel to Italy, Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:03 PM
Iraq reports four new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:02 PM
Iraq's Sadr suspends protest call over coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 11:34 AM
Iraq bans entry of travelers from seven countries -health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 11:32 AM
Iran confirms two more dead of new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 10:27 AM
Kuwait reports three new cases of coronavirus, raising total to eight
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 10:24 AM
Tel Aviv resident arrested for threatening MK Shaffir with murder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 09:45 AM
Dubai airport suspends flights with Iran, except for Tehran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 09:33 AM
Pelosi: Trump's request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus 'inadequate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 08:37 AM
South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 893
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 03:27 AM
Trump: coronavirus under control in the US, stock market looking good
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:34 AM
Bahrain suspends civil aviatiom flights for 48 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by